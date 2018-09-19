To coincide with this month’s release of Java 11, Oracle has released JavaFX 11. JavaFX is a platform that developers can use to create and deploy desktop applications.

In addition, Java launched a new OpenJFX community site. OpenJFX is open source and is a result of collaboration among many individuals and companies whose goal is to produce a “modern, efficient, and fully featured toolkit for developing rich client applications.”

According to Oracle, this release is the first stable release of JavaFX 11. It runs alongside Java 11, which is currently available as a release candidate, but will be generally available next week. JavaFX 11 also can run on the OpenJDK version of Java 10. As of the release of Java 11, JavaFX will now be delivered separately from the JDK.

Important changes in this release are that developers can add APIs to customize step repeat timing for Spinner control, standalone javafx modules no longer have permissions by default, and the default GTK 3 is now the default version.

JavaFX 11 also adds an FX Robot API to support simulating user interaction, such as typing on the keyboard or using the mouse, in addition to capturing graphical information.