Red Hat has announced the latest version of JBoss Enterprise Application Platform (JBoss EAP), which is a tool for building and deploying Jakarta EE apps.

The new release — JBoss EAP 8 — updates its Jakarta EE support to include version 10, which is the most current version.

It also includes a new provisioning system to help better empower developers to manage deployment of apps regardless of where they are deployed, including bare metal, virtual machines, cloud, and Red Hat OpenShift. The new system also reduces disparity between the testing and staging environment and the production environment, the company explained.

JBoss EAP 8 also includes improvements to the tools used to interact with cloud environments. In this release, developers gain more control over how they deploy JBoss EAP across Red Hat OpenShift. The company also added a JBoss EAP Maven plugin, which improves the configuration process.

To improve security, Red Hat also added native support for OpenID Connect, which makes it easier to integrate with platforms that are compliant with that protocol. The company also removed some legacy security frameworks from the JBoss EAP.

Other new features in this release include an updated migration toolkit, datasources feature pack support, and JBoss EAP XP 5.0.

“Application modernization continues to be a top priority for customers,” said Joe Fernandes, vice president and GM, Hybrid Cloud Platforms, Red Hat. “Red Hat JBoss EAP 8 delivers enhancements that provide upgraded security integration and reduce operational overhead, enabling customers to not only extend the product life cycle for modern applications, but to take advantage of cloud native platforms that provide a connected foundation for applications to run seamlessly across environments.”

More information about JBoss EAP 8 is available here.