In today’s polyglot programming world, enterprises are no longer restricted to one specific programming language. However, a new report does find that businesses seem to be sticking with Java and JavaScript for their enterprise application development needs.

The report comes from the open-source project for cloud computing, the Cloud Foundry Foundation.

“As companies transition from legacy software to more Agile, flexible technologies, it is easier for their developers to use the tool they want for the job they’re doing,” said Chip Childers, CTO of Cloud Foundry Foundation. “Cloud-native practices enable developers within large companies to pick the language that best supports their functional needs—and our research shows that the most commonly chosen languages for cloud-native application development are Java and JavaScript.”

Following Java and JavaScript, the report found the top 10 languages for the enterprise are: C++, C#, Python, PHP, VB.NET, C, Visual Basic 6 and VBA.

When the foundation looked closer at the languages being used by specific audiences, it found the large the company the more Python and C# were being used. “We see above average usage of Python and C# among very large enterprises compared with the rest of respondents, as these companies are using multiple languages. This current embrace of multiple languages is something of a new phenomenon as, historically, larger companies have practiced tighter control over processes, particularly in production,” the report states.

The top languages also change based on region. While JavaScript and Java hold the top spots in North America, Asia is more likely to use Java or C++.

“As we look toward a multi-platform future and continue to predict cloud-native trends based on our conversations with developers worldwide, it stands to reason that Java and JavaScript are the preferred languages in the developer community. That said, enterprises are using more languages in tandem than ever before as they exercise their newfound flexibility in cloud-native practices. As businesses continue to fine-tune their development strategy, they will seek the right tool for the right job—and the right development teams to write the future of cloud-native, the report states.