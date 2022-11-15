OutSystems is expanding its low-code platform with capabilities for cloud-native development in the new OutSystems Developer Cloud (ODC).

ODC combines an architecture based on Kubernetes, Linux containers, microservices, and AWS native cloud services with CI/CD, enterprise-grade security, and the productivity of low-code.

It utilizes AI-augmented development through AI Code Mentor, which helps contribute to productivity as well.

According to OutSystems, customers can achieve High-Performer DORA status when it comes to DevOps and CI/CD practices by using the platform.

OutSystems hopes the platform will enable IT leaders to continually develop solutions that are based on their goals and requirements, facilitating a “continuous innovation cycle for business growth, scale and competitiveness.”

“Our new OutSystems Developer Cloud will be familiar to our existing customers, and mind-blowing to those who have ever used traditional low-code or not left the traditional development lane,” said Gonçalo Gaiolas, chief product officer at OutSystems. “Kubernetes, cloud-native and microservices are technologies that customers struggle mightily to master. It takes months to years and millions of dollars to implement a typical application platform – all before developers can even begin building their first application. With ODC, we’ve done all the hard work for customers so they can take advantage of these state-of-the-art technologies and begin writing their applications on day one.”