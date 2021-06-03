Infragistics is the latest company to join the low code trend with its Indigo.Design design-to-code announcement. The company is releasing a cloud-based, low-code platform to help enterprises with application creation.

“Most low-code tools on the market focus on going from idea to app by skipping the designer and much of the developer. That’s a good way to get a concept out of your head and come up with a prototype. But to create a mission critical business app with a good user experience, low-code apps on their own won’t cut it,” said Jason Beres, head of Indigo.Design at Infragistics. “Indigo.Design provides a single common platform for collaborative app design and development. This approach preserves necessary steps in the product development process while empowering and enabling designers and developers to streamline app creation, from design to code.”

According to the company, the new design-to-code solution will help with the creation of mission critical enterprise apps through its user experience, user interface, virtual user testing and code generation capabilities.

The solution will work enterprises through five major steps:

Creating UI prototypes with usable components, more than 60 UI controls, pre-built app templates and preset layout and design pattern options Building the app with a WYSIWYG drag and drop tool and intuitive UI for developers Testing the application from any location with screen-by-screen and video analytics Previewing the app and code in real time Generating the code into production-ready HTML, TypeScript and CSS for Angular

“Digital product design platforms have become the most important user experience (UX) tools — consolidating critical features such as screen design, user flows, prototyping, design collaboration and code generation,” according to a recent report by Gartner. “With the introduction of design system management features, digital product design platforms are poised to become the single source of truth for reusable, tokenized design assets and presentation layer code components.”