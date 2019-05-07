Microsoft launched Windows Terminal, a command-line app for Windows that supersedes the company’s original command-line user experience, the Windows console host.

Windows Terminal offers support for tabs, rich text, globalization, configurability, theming & styling, and more.

The limitations of the original console host, which was aimed at maintaining backward compatibility, led the Microsoft team to develop the new terminal that added community-requested features, according to the company.

In addition to having a modernized codebase, Windows Terminal’s logical entities are separated into modules and classes, new key extensibility points are available, and home-grown collections and containers are replaced with safer, more efficient STL containers.

Hyperledger Iroha 1.0 is available

Hyperledger Iroha 1.0, the distributed ledger project that is hosted by The Linux Foundation, is now available.

The project aims to provide a development environment where C++ and mobile application developers can contribute to Hyperledger, according to a post by the company.

New Hyperledger Iroha 1.0 features include YAC Consensus, a safety consensus protocol, multisignature options for transaction settlement, support for writing apps on many platforms from mobile to mainframe with a variety of languages and native Windows support.

Hyperledger Iroha is the fourth active Hyperledger project to reach 1.0, following Hyperledger Fabric, Sawtooth and Indy.

.Inc domains are now available

.Inc domains are generally available at noon today and more than a fifth of Fortune US 100 Companies and Forbes 100 World’s Most Valuable Brands have already registered their own.

Participating retailers, such as GoDaddy and Name.com, are including free .inc benefits like Microsoft Office 365 and Google G Suite for their respective customers. WeWork, Square, Intuit, Google Ads, Delta Air Lines also adding their own benefits to getting a .inc domain.

“The great thing about a .inc domain name is that when a customer sees it, they’ll know they are headed to a business website,” said Paul Bindel, the vice president of product marketing at GoDaddy. “In addition to a great name, businesses get valuable services to complete their online presence.”

All .inc domains can be registered for a flat fee of $1,999, which ensures that cybersquatters won’t buy the best domains.