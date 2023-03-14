Observability company New Relic announced CodeStream code-level metrics and service-level telemetry in order to offer users deeper insights into software performance down to the code level.

This allows developers to find issues quickly before they make it into production, as well as speed up the velocity of engineering.

According to the company, providing developers with telemetry data right where they build and flow allows them to access the data that they need without leaving the IDE, relying on operations teams, or waiting on customer feedback on issues.

This release also supports all of the core languages, including .NET, Java, PHP, Python, Ruby, Go, and Node.js.

“Observability as an engineering practice presents a future where essential workflows are fueled by data,” said Peter Pezaris, SVP of strategy and experience at New Relic. “By bringing production telemetry data into the IDE with New Relic CodeStream, our customers are able to tighten feedback loops and produce better performing software without impacting existing workflows or requiring expensive context switches. New Relic is focusing on shifting left, and CodeStream empowers engineers to get ahead of issues before they hit production and accelerate their development cycles, saving valuable time and money.”

Additionally, users gain access to service-level performance metrics. With this, metrics for related surfaces are brought to the surface so issues can be more easily identified. Performance can also be tracked against service-level objectives in order to ensure overall service health.

Lastly, CodeStream code-level metrics and service-level telemetry displays important telemetry data within pull requests and feedback requests to improve code in production.