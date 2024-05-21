Microsoft’s annual developer conference, Microsoft Build, kicked off today in Seattle, WA. This year, the theme of the announcements is improving developer productivity with AI.

Today’s announcements build on yesterday’s announcement of Copilot+ PCs, which is a new generation of Windows computers designed for AI. Copilot+ PCs are capable of over 40 trillion operations per second, access to advanced AI models, and more.

“Easily find and remember what you have seen in your PC with Recall, generate and refine AI images in near real-time directly on the device using Cocreator, and bridge language barriers with Live Captions, translating audio from 40+ languages into English,” Yusuf Mehdi, consumer chief marketing officer at Microsoft, wrote in a blog post.

Today’s announcements are also AI-related, including Real-Time Intelligence within Microsoft Fabric, the ability to further customize your GitHub Copilot experience, the availability of GPT-4o in Azure AI Studio, and more.

Real-Time Intelligence in Microsoft Fabric enables companies to “act on high-volume, time-sensitive and highly granular data to make faster and more informed business decisions.”

Microsoft also released the new Microsoft Workload Development Kit, which enables developers to extend applications within Microsoft Fabric.

Next, the company announced a set of GitHub Copilot extensions that will allow developers to customize their GitHub Copilot experience with services like Azure, Docker, Sentry, and more.

For instance, GitHub Copilot for Azure allows developers to explore and manage their Azure resources, troubleshoot issues, and locate logs and code, all from within GitHub Copilot Chat, Microsoft explained.

Another Copilot update is the introduction of Team Copilot, which is an expansion of Copilot for Microsoft 365. Team Copilot can be accessed from wherever teams are collaborating within Microsoft 365, such as Teams, Loop, Planner, and more.

For example, it can facilitate a meeting by managing the agenda, tracking time, and taking notes; act as a collaborator by surfacing information in chats, tracking action items, and addressing unresolved issues; or be a project manager to keep projects on track and notify team members when their input is needed.

Additionally, agent capabilities are being added to Microsoft Copilot Studios. This will allow developers to build copilots that can respond to specific data and events.

“Copilots built with this new category of capabilities can now independently manage complex, long-running business processes by leveraging memory and knowledge for context, reason over actions and inputs, learn based on user feedback and ask for help when they encounter situations that they don’t know how to handle. Users can now put Copilot to work for them – from IT device procurement to customer concierge for sales and service,” Frank X. Shaw, chief communications officer at Microsoft, wrote in a blog post.

Microsoft also revealed that GPT-4o is now available in Azure AI Studio and as an API, and Phi-3-vision is available in Azure.

And finally, the company announced it is partnering with Cognition, the company behind the AI software developer, Devin. As a result, Devin will now be powered by Azure.