Microsoft today announced two major releases: .NET 6 and Visual Studio 2022. Both releases have been long awaited and are the result of over a year of development effort.

.NET 6 is a Long-term Support release, which means it will be supported for three years. Microsoft is recommending developers start to migrate their apps to this new version, and believes that the upgrade process is fairly simple from both .NET Core 3.1 and .NET 5.

This release marks the first time that .NET will be supported on macOS Apple Silicon. It will also be supported on Windows Arm64.

New features in .NET 6 include:

Hot Reload , which allows code changes to be viewed without needing to restart the app

OpenTelemetry and dotnet monitor support

Improvements to Visual Basic in the Visual Studio experience and Windows Form project experience

The ability to render Blazor components from JavaScript

WebAssembly AOT compilation for Blazor WebAssembly apps

HTTP/3 support

Support for symbolic links in File IO

Support for OpenSSL, the ChaCha20Poly1305 encryption scheme, and runtime defense-in-depth mitigations

Source generators and analyzers

More information on the latest features in .NET 6 is available here. .NET 6 is supported in Visual Studio 2022, which also was released today.

According to Microsoft, the two main themes of Visual Studio 2022 are developer productivity and quality-of-life improvements.

It includes IntelliCode, which is an AI-assisted tool that can complete whole lines of code and spot repeated edits and suggest similar fixes throughout the codebase.

Visual Studio 2022 also includes Hot Reload, Web Live Preview, and cross-platform testing on Linux.