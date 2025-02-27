Microsoft has announced the release of .NET Aspire 9.1, which adds several new features to the dashboard.

.NET Aspire is a set of tools, templates, and packages for building apps that rely on multiple different resources, and according to Microsoft, the .NET Aspire dashboard “allows you to closely track various aspects of your app, including logs, traces, and environment configurations, in real-time.”

In the 9.1 release, six new features were added to the dashboard:

Parent and child relationships The ability to override the localization default in the browser so that the dashboard can be in a different language than the browser Filtering resources by type, state, and health state More data points for resources, including references, back references, and volumes The ability to allow the dashboard to receive telemetry data from other browser apps The ability to download console logs and turn timestamps off to reduce visual clutter

The dashboard also got a few UX improvements as well, such as Start and Stop buttons being added to the Console logs page, the ability to click on URLs, and having the scrolled position reset when switching between resources.

Beyond the dashboard, other improvements in .NET Aspire 9.1 include:

The ability to have resources not start with the rest of the app, and instead start them on demand later

Better Docker integration

Improve Development Container support

A full list of updates in .NET Aspire 9.1 is available here.