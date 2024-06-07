Microsoft has announced that OpenAI has created an official library for .NET for the OpenAI API.

It includes full support for the OpenAI API, including Assistants v2 and Chat Completions, as well as the latest model, GPT-4o.

With the release of this library, developers will now be able to build their own libraries on top of it as well.

The library is currently in beta, and the companies will continue working with the community over the next several months to gather feedback for improving it.

“This official .NET library ensures a smooth and supported integration with OpenAI and Azure OpenAI. It also complements OpenAI’s official libraries for Python and TypeScript/JavaScript developers,” the .NET team wrote in a blog post.

In its announcement, Microsoft highlighted that the work of Roger Pincombe was instrumental in getting the library to where it is today. He created the first OpenAI package for .NET back in June 2020 and has been working closely with the Microsoft and OpenAI teams since then. He is also working on creating a migration guide from his library to the new one, according to Microsoft.

Microsoft will be fielding questions about the new library and sharing more information in its .NET Community Standup on June 19 at 1 PM ET | 10 AM PT.

Read about other Open-Source Projects of the Week