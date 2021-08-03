SecretManagement 1.1 mostly includes updates to enable users operating in Constrained Language Mode (CLM).

Microsoft also validated that only one of the community-published extension vaults was affected by the changes.

SecretManagement is a module available on the PowerShell Gallery that enables users to have a common set of commands to store and retrieve secrets within PowerShell scripts.

Azul announces support for Eclipse Temurin

The Java platform provider Azul announced the immediate availability of commercial support for the Eclipse Temurin OpenJDK distribution as part of its Azul Platform Core offering.

With it, organizations can now have additional choices of contractually supported Java distributions for their development and production environments.

“By expanding our Azul Platform Core offering to include support for Eclipse Temurin, we’re giving Java users even more choice in what supported version of OpenJDK they want to use. Azul is a founding member of the Adoptium Working Group and we’re quite excited about the impact this project will have in the Java community,” said Scott Sellers, president, CEO, and co-founder of Azul.

Infostretch announces partnership with Automation Anywhere

The new partnership will bring together Infostretch’s expertise in implementing automation for enterprises with Automation Anywhere’s powerful end-to-end intelligent automation platform, Automation 360.

The two companies will forge together RPA with AI-powered intelligent automation and enable businesses to automate and speed up complex manual workflows.

“Businesses understand the benefits of intelligent automation, but oftentimes lack experience in knowing where and how to implement it to achieve truly transformational results,” said Derek Toone, senior vice president of Global Channel Partners and Alliances at Automation Anywhere. “By progressing their automation journey with digital engineers of Infostretch’s calibre, combined with the power of Automation Anywhere’s cloud-native RPA platform, enterprises can fast-track automation adoption and advance their business agility.”

SoDA Data Management is now available in AWS Marketplace

SoDA has made its enterprise software application and intelligent data management system available in AWS Marketplace.

SoDA data management works with on-premises and hybrid environments with support for Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) storage tiers.

“Not only does SoDA provide customers with an effective way of migrating data from their on-premises systems to the cloud, but it can easily move data on AWS or across the increasingly common multi-cloud environments. SoDA is easy to set up and automates a traditionally complex exercise. Its predictive data analytics capabilities mean organizations gain insights identifying their hot and cold data and allowing them to make intelligent business decisions,” said Brian Morsch, senior vice president of sales and business development at SoDA.