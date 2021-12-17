Microsoft recently announced that they are updating their feedback system in order to provide users with a higher quality experience. With this, older versions of Visual Studio will no longer be compatible to provide feedback. To continue submitting feedback, upgrade to version 16.7 or any LTSC service release after April 2021.

This update brings users an enhancement to the Send Feedback options available in the help menu and feedback center. The new system is designed to make it easier for Microsoft’s engineering teams to track, organize, and transfer tickets. This works to provide a higher level of communication between users and the Visual Studio engineering teams.

To learn more about this update, visit here.

Nim 1.6.2 release

The team at Nim, the statically typed compiled systems programming language, today announced the release of Nim 1.6.2, the first patch release for Nim 1.6. 1.6.2 contains 41 commits and fixes over 15 reported problems as well as brings users some general improvements.

Some of the bug fixes in this release are

Fixed “SYS_getrandom undeclared compiling nim 1.6.0 stdlib on linux kernel < 3.17”

Fixed “Errors initializing an object of RootObj with the C++ backend”

Fixed “VM replaces declared type with alias”

Fixed “Static linking with a .lib file not working”

Additionally, the release also includes improvements such as

Allow converting static vars to openArray

Do not break interpolation for field init message string

Remove tlsEmulation enabled from Windows +GCC config

Let Nim Support Nimble 0.14 with lock-file support

For a full list of fixes and updates, visit here.

Open Application Group announces Express Pack

The Open Application Group (OAGi) today announced the release of its Express Pack for Small and Medium Enterprises. This release aims to enable fast implementation of OAGi standards using modern techniques such as OpenAI Specification for REST JSON.

The API definitions in this Express Pack are MVP (minimum viable product) to support Order Management, Manufacturing, and Quality, and Logistics and Finance business process areas. Additionally, the Express Pack brings users the full landscape of OAGi’s standards.

“During the creation of the Express Pack, we focused on the needs of smaller businesses with limited resources by providing a predefined subset of the OAGIS standard. We reviewed a large cross-section of implementation guidelines, including the Simple-edi submission to UN/CEFACT at the dawn of the XML wave,” said Scott Nieman, expert enterprise architect at Land O’Lakes, a key contributor to the Express Pack and co-chair of OAGi’s SME Work Group.