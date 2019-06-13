.NET Core Preview 6 is now available on Windows, macOS and Linux. The preview includes updates for compiling assemblies for improved startup, optimizing applications for size with linker and EventPipe improvements, according to Microsoft.

Also, the WPF team explained it has now published most of its WPF codebase to GitHub since the company acquired GitHub late last year.

“We are now getting very close to being feature complete for .NET Core 3.0, and are now transitioning the focus of the team to the quality of the release,” Richard Lander, the program manager at .NET team, wrote in a blog post.

Kintone announces newly redesigned mobile app for no-code platform users

No-code application development platform provider Kintone announced that it redesigned its mobile app.

The improvements include a new interface, better search and navigation capabilities, more intuitive workflows and updated notifications.

“As Kintone is ‘Mission Control’ for many of our clients, we understand that they need access to their data and critical operations no matter when or where they are,” said Dave Landa, CEO of Kintone. “Our new mobile app supports the growing need for workplace flexibility to work anytime, anywhere.

ForgeRock report: Data breaches cost $654 million in 2018

A report by Forgerock shows that data breaches cost $654 billion in 2018 and exposed 2.8 billion consumer records in the U.S.

Personally identifiable information (PII) was by far the biggest target, comprising a whopping 97% of all data breaches.

This year doesn’t look optimistic as the report also found that with the $6.2 billion in cyberattack damage on financial services in Q1 2019 alone was drastically higher than the $8 million in damages from the same quarter last year.

Automation Anywhere teams up with Microsoft on advanced intelligent automation

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) provider Automation Anywhere is teaming up with Microsoft to advance intelligent automation.

Together, the companies will now enable joint product integration by infusing Automation Anywhere bots into Azure, as well as co-selling and joint marketing to benefit mutual customers.

“The combination of Automation Anywhere and Microsoft Azure creates an intelligent digital workplace, where software bots operate with maximum efficiency and accuracy enabling enterprises to unlock the value of intelligent automation in the cloud,” said Frank Della Rosa, the IDC research director of SaaS and cloud software.

