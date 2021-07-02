The .NET Object Allocation Tool received new features and a significant performance boost as of the Visual Studio 16.10 release.

The tool now has support for Source Link which lets the tool pull down source files, showing where allocations are occurring even when they are not in your code.

Search now has auto-complete suggestions to help users find and dig through reports quicker and also additional information has been added to the Collections view to try to give more insights into the .NET Garbage Collector (GC).

Kyndryl announces new global leadership model

Kyndryl is the company that will be created following the separation of IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services business. It will create six global managed services practices and an advisory and implementation services practice in support of customers.

“Kyndryl is meeting customers where they are on their digital transformation journeys, with a lean and focused team that has the critical skills they depend on to succeed,” said Martin Schroeter, CEO of Kyndryl. “Our country leaders and managing partners will be empowered to work closely with customers, make quick decisions and access the best global talent in the industry. Their mission will be to place Kyndryl at the heart of progress for our customers.”

Brown develops new big data processing framework for Python

Researchers at Brown University created Tuplex, a parallel big data processing framework that runs data science pipelines written in Python at the speed of compiled code.

It has similar Python APIs to Apache Spark or Dask, but instead of invoking the Python interpreter, it generates optimized LLVM bytecode for the given pipeline and input data set.

“Tuplex makes wrangling data easy: it works interactively in the Python toplevel, integrates with Jupyter Notebooks, and provides familiar APIs, all backed by its data-driven compiler,” the researchers wrote on the university’s site.

FlowForma announces new no-code tools

The enterprise-class no code process automation tool provider FlowForma announced new features to empower the business side of organizations to digitize their business processes.

FlowForma rapidly automates and digitizes paper/manual processes with minimal IT assistance through its no code 3-in-1 integrated forms, workflow, and document generation tool.

“We are delighted to have added extra functionality to customers who use our 100% no code process automation tool. Having been first to market with such a tool, our R&D team are committed to enhancing our no code features to make our tool an even more robust and reliable solution for the citizen developer to deploy digital business processes,” said Olivia Bushe, CEO of FlowForma.