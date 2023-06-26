Snowflake revealed an expanded partnership with Microsoft. The collaboration will facilitate the integration of new products in areas such as AI, low code/no code application development, and data governance.

The partnership aims to enhance joint go-to-market strategies and improve field collaboration, enabling both companies to offer their joint solutions directly to customers. As part of the agreement, Snowflake has committed to increasing its spending on Azure, while Microsoft and Snowflake will collaborate to support their go-to-market efforts.

“Through our expanded partnership, we will combine Snowflake’s Data Cloud expertise with Microsoft’s cloud technologies and AI capabilities to help customers across industries build intelligent solutions to better manage, understand, and govern their data,” said Judson Althoff, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Microsoft.

The strengthened collaboration will provide advanced AI solutions, benefiting data scientists and developers. The partnership aims to enable seamless integration between Snowflake’s Data Cloud and Microsoft’s Azure ML and leverage the capabilities of Azure OpenAI and Microsoft Cognitive Services. By integrating Azure ML, joint customers will have access to the latest frameworks, streamlined development to production workflow for machine learning, and integrated CI/CD processes.

Both companies are committed to facilitating Snowflake customers’ utilization of Azure OpenAI and Microsoft Cognitive Services to build intelligent data products securely and effortlessly.

To enhance customer experiences, Snowflake plans to develop new and improved product integrations with various Microsoft offerings. These include Purview for data governance, Power Apps & Automate for low code/no code application development, Azure Data Factory for ELT, Power BI for data visualization, and more. The goal is to create a seamless ecosystem that maximizes the potential of both Snowflake’s and Microsoft’s complementary products.