SoftLanding Systems, the IBM i software division of UNICOM Global, has announced the release of new enterprise-class web interfaces for its application lifecycle management, TURNOVER for iSeries and EXPRESSDESK for iSeries. The new interface is intuitive, easy to use, and features a fully responsive touch-screen design, giving users the flexibility and productivity benefits of switching seamlessly between their desktop, tablet or smartphone devices.

The new mobile-friendly interface for SoftLanding’s TURNOVER application lifecycle management solution is designed for anyone responsible for reviewing and approving the promotion of software changes, as Jim Fisher, SoftLanding Operations Manager, explained:

“With audit compliance driving the demarcation of responsibilities around software release management, the new TURNOVER interface provides operations staff with an at-a-glance view of project tasks, promotion forms, and developer worklists, all optimized for the device they are working on. Users will be able to review code changes, compare different versions of source code, review and comment on IBM i and non-IBM i items that are being deployed, and approve changes while on the move.”

The new web interface is accompanied by a number of usability enhancements to TURNOVER’s Eclipse-based integrated development environment, including improved cross-referencing, easy navigation between linked tasks, and the addition of filtering within the change monitor view.

SoftLanding’s TURNOVER for iSeries is a powerful application lifecycle management solution for the IBM i platform. Designed to manage even the most complex of development environments, it provides granular control over the software change process, using automation to cut errors, and process workflows that allow changes to flow swiftly from request through to production.