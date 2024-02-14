Pear Runtime, an open-source peer-to-peer (P2P) app development platform, has been launched by Holepunch, a P2P company backed by Tether.

This platform is set to redefine app development by offering a secure, efficient, scalable, and cost-effective solution for developers. With Pear Runtime, developers can create unlimited applications leveraging robust open-source P2P infrastructure, ensuring that they incur no server infrastructure costs now or in the future.

The development of Pear Runtime is driven by a mission-oriented team dedicated to crafting the most secure, efficient, and affordable platform available. They aim to challenge and transform the current Web 2.0 landscape, encouraging the app development community to embrace a new paradigm that prioritizes security, efficiency, and cost savings. Pear Runtime provides a foundation for the development of applications that disrupt traditional internet applications and services.

At the heart of Pear Runtime’s innovation is its simplification of peer-to-peer application creation. The platform equips developers with the necessary tools and solutions to build P2P apps where users have complete sovereignty over their data. By eliminating the reliance on centralized servers, Pear Runtime facilitates direct communication between devices and users to create a more private, secure, and decentralized digital ecosystem.

The vision extends to imagining a P2P streaming service where artists directly connect with their audience without intermediaries, a decentralized learning platform that bridges knowledge gaps globally, and an unbiased search engine free from creator censorship.

“Our mission is to prove that Pear Runtime can enable users to enjoy the economic, social and creative freedoms that constitute the core values of the Internet,” commented Paolo Ardoino, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Holepunch. “We challenge the conventional notion that servers are indispensable to online interaction and reject the idea that communication between users necessitates connection to mysterious data centers. We aim to dismantle the misconception that launching a digital enterprise requires exorbitant server infrastructure costs.”