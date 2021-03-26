The Open Mission Control Technologies (Open MCT) is NASA’s open-source project for mission control software. It was developed at NASA’s Ames Research Center in collaboration with the Jet Propulsion Laboratory as a next-generation mission control framework for data visualization.

NASA currently uses it for data analysis on spacecraft missions, and to support the development of lunar rover mission concepts. According to NASA, it provides integrated situational awareness, health monitoring, and telemetry display.

“As a generalizable and open source framework, Open MCT could be used as the basis for building applications for planning, operation, and analysis of any systems producing telemetry data, according to the project’s website. “At NASA, the requirements for Open MCT are being driven by a need to support distributed operations, access to data anywhere, data visualization for spacecraft analysis that spans multiple data sources, and flexible reconfiguration to support multiple missions and operator use cases. Open MCT brings together many of the functions of mission operations, alleviating the need for operators to switch between different applications to view all necessary data.”

NASA also sees Open MCT being useful for monitoring IoT devices, drones, robotics, high-altitude balloons, electronic health monitoring, and computer and network performance monitoring.