The following is a listing of cloud-native security tool providers, along with a brief description of their offerings.

Aqua Security is the largest pure-play cloud native security company, providing customers the freedom to innovate and accelerate their digital transformations. The Aqua Platform provides prevention, detection, and response automation across the entire application life cycle to secure the build, cloud infrastructure and running workloads wherever they are deployed. Aqua customers are among the world’s largest enterprises in financial services, software, media, manufacturing and retail, with implementations across a broad range of cloud providers and modern technology stacks spanning containers, serverless functions, and cloud VMs.

Contrast Security is the leader in modernized application security, embedding code analysis and attack prevention directly into software. Contrast’s patented deep security instrumentation completely disrupts traditional application security approaches with integrated, comprehensive security observability that delivers highly accurate assessment and continuous protection of an entire application portfolio. This eliminates the need for disruptive scanning, expensive infrastructure workloads, and specialized security experts. The Contrast Application Security Platform accelerates development cycles, improves efficiencies and cost, and enables rapid scale while protecting applications from known and unknown threats.

Amazon’s AWS Lambda, a serverless, event-driven compute service that lets users run code for virtually any type of application or backend service without provisioning or managing servers. Users can trigger Lambda from over 200 AWS services and software as a service (SaaS) applications, and only pay for what they use. Build serverless backends using AWS Lambda to handle web, mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and third-party API requests.

DigitalOcean Kubernetes enables development teams both small and large to quickly take advantage of Kubernetes without the lead time required to provision, install, and operate a cluster. With its simplicity and developer-friendly interfaces, DigitalOcean Kubernetes empowers developers to launch their containerized applications into a managed, production-ready cluster without having to maintain and configure the underlying infrastructure.

With Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud, OpenShift developers have a fast and secure way to containerize and deploy enterprise workloads in Kubernetes clusters. OpenShift clusters build on Kubernetes container orchestration that offers consistency and flexibility in operations. Because IBM manages OpenShift Container Platform (OCP), you’ll have more time to focus on your core tasks. Protect your cluster infrastructure, isolate your compute resources, encrypt data, and ensure security compliance in your container deployments with the security-rich IBM Cloud. Includes strict Security Context Constraints for greater pod security by default.

Nutanix HCI provides a cloud-like experience in your environment across compute, networking and storage. It is easily managed, highly resilient, and scales linearly without limit, enabling you to easily meet the demands of Kubernetes and other complex distributed systems. Through strategic partnerships with Microsoft, Google Cloud, and AWS, Nutanix enables you to seamlessly extend your public cloud investment and user experience to your on-prem Kubernetes environment.

Palo Alto Networks‘ Prisma Cloud secures infrastructure, applications, data and entitlements across the world’s largest clouds, all from a single unified solution. With a combination of cloud service provider APIs and a unified agent framework, users gain unmatched visibility and protection. From container security to threat detection to web application and API security, security teams benefit from best-in-class protection.

Rancher Labs: Rancher is a complete software stack for teams adopting containers. It addresses the operational and security challenges of managing multiple Kubernetes clusters, while providing DevOps teams with integrated tools for running containerized workloads. When Rancher is used alongside K3s, organizations are equipped with a simple yet complete solution to run Kubernetes at the edge. K3s simplifies deployment at the edge and enables users with the ability to quickly launch thousands of clusters. Rancher helps K3s users manage the high volume of clusters with Rancher Continuous Delivery which gives users a controller that allows them to efficiently manage Kubernetes at the edge.

Stackery provides operational tools for developers building serverless applications. Easily detect and surface application errors, version control your serverless infrastructure, and securely manage configurations and deployments. Stackery helps developers build production-grade serverless applications by providing an abstraction layer on top of base serverless technologies like AWS Lambda. Stackery allows you to focus on your business logic rather than configuring infrastructure services.

VMware offers vSphere, which enables users to manage complex, modern apps as easily as traditional apps and VMs on infrastructure that supports container-based application development. Rearchitected with native Kubernetes, you can now modernize the 70+ million workloads running on vSphere. And now, you can run modern, containerized applications alongside existing enterprise applications on existing infrastructure with vSphere with Tanzu.