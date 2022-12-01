GitLab announced limited availability of GitLab Dedicated, a platform for securely and privately hosting and managing GitLab instances, which makes the company’s DevSecOps platform available as a single-tenant SaaS solution.

It provides advanced features such as automated backups, high availability, and automation of operations. It also offers a managed environment for hosting and managing Kubernetes clusters.

GitLab Dedicated can serve as an enterprise DevSecOps platform with the added focus on data residency, isolation, and private networking to meet compliance needs, according to the company in a blog post. This need is prevalent with large enterprises and companies in regulated industries. Organizations can choose cloud regions that work for them and regional requirements.

“GitLab Dedicated is not only single-tenant, region-based, and privately connected, but it’s also managed and hosted by GitLab and deployed in the customer’s cloud region of choice. Organizations can quickly realize the value of a DevSecOps platform without requiring staff to build out and manage infrastructure,” David DeSanto, VP of product at Gitlab wrote in the blog. “Organizations get all of the benefits of GitLab — shorter cycle times, lower costs, stronger security and more productive developers — with lower total cost of ownership and quicker time to value than hosting themselves.”

As GitLab scales this new offering, it is making GitLab Dedicated available by inviting customers to join the waitlist.