The security, performance, and reliability company, Cloudflare, today introduces Turnstile, an easy to use and private replacement for CAPTCHA (Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart).

With this, any site can choose to replace CAPTCHA through an API, regardless of whether or not they are a customer of Cloudflare.

According to Cloudflare, this alternative to CAPTCHA is intended to solve the issues of poor user experience and privacy practices through a drop-in replacement for reCAPTCHA that works to preserve the users privacy.

“Cloudflare is taking one of the most hated pieces of Internet technology, and making it easier, more secure, and more private for everyone to use,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. “Similar to our 1.1.1.1 app that makes every user and the Internet safer, we’re excited to share Turnstile with developers of any size and anywhere, for an improved and more private end user experience.”

Turnstile works by automatically choosing from a rotating suite of browser challenges that operate behind the scenes, searching for signals that there is a human user. Turnstile can also fine-tune the difficulty of the challenge, offering more difficult challenges to visitors that exhibit non-human behaviors.

Additionally, Turnstile has the ability to recognize Private Access Tokens from users on the latest versions of macOS or iOS. This enables Turnstile to validate a device without collecting, touching, or storing user device data.

