The low-code platform Creatio has announced updates to its platform that will help users create apps even more quickly than they could have before.

The latest version includes a new composable architecture, which provides users with a library of ready-to-use components. All of the components are pluggable, replaceable, and reusable, which significantly reduces the amount of time spent configuring and customizing them.

In addition to the ready-to-use components offered by Creatio, users can also turn their developed code into a composable element that they can reuse down the line.

Another update in the version is an updated UI for both desktop and mobile. The new Freedom UI will help streamline the application design process. It includes a comprehensive library of views, widgets, and templates for building applications.

The final update in this release is the new AI-driven development capabilities. This new functionality will provide users with guidance and recommendations for building in a way that will maximize business value.

It combines historical data with industry best practices to provide recommendations, the company explained.