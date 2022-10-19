Today, the digital transformation company Digital.ai announced the Banff release of its AI-Powered DevOps Platform. This release brings users expanded intelligence, automation, and collaboration in order to help companies accelerate their digital transformation.

According to Digital.ai, with this latest version, public sector and enterprise organizations can speed up delivery while still managing risks and focusing on driving value from software investments.

The added intelligence capabilities work to aggregate customer data across the entire software development and delivery lifecycle, automatically creating a DevOps data lake to create a single source of truth for an organization’s investments from planning to production.

“Software strategy now underpins every business strategy and business leaders need to navigate global economic uncertainty with agility, automation and security,” said Stephen Elop, CEO of Digital.ai. “We are truly excited to be delivering to our customers our latest release that removes the mystery and complexities in mapping software investments to topline business goals and priorities. Digital.ai believes that the future of enterprise DevOps is being able to turn data into actionable, predictive insights.”

Additionally, users gain real-time insights, historical trend analysis, and predictability in augmented analytic dashboards. This contextualizes data and allows for organizations to observe trends across the enterprise.

Users also gain access to a Hoylu whiteboard integration so users can utilize whiteboard-based collaboration with Hoylu’s visual and iterative approach to achieve better Agile practices, enhancements to the recorder for Testing, expanded application security, and more.

