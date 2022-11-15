Infragistics, a provider of tools and solutions to accelerate designs and development, today announced a new App Builder Design Contest to encourage developers, designers and non-designers to use their creativity to win prizes.

According to the company, the competition offers participants access to the App Builder drag & drop tool, allowing designers and developers to collaborate in one platform.

It also provides a complete design system, which is compatible with Sketch and Adobe XD and generates code in Angular and Blazor.

“App Builder makes it easy to be creative and customize apps to meet unique needs,” said Jason Beres, SVP at Infragistics. “With App Builder, anyone can create an application such as an e-commerce, travel or team collaboration app and we welcome entries from developers and designers all over the world.”

The contest is open for interested participants to enter until the end of November. Final judging will take place on December 1st-3rd, 2022 and will be done by Jason Beres, senior VP of developer tools at Infragistics; George Abraham, senior product manager at Infragistics; and Andrea Silveira, director of user experience in product development at Infragistics.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three winners and include gift cards in the amounts of $1,000, $500, and $250. The winners will be announced on December 15th, 2022 during the webinar “What Makes an Award-Winning Application and App Builder Design Contest”.

To register for the contest for free, click here.