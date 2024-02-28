GitHub is making it even easier for developers to leverage Copilot in a professional capacity with the general availability of GitHub Copilot Enterprise, starting at $39 per user per month.

GitHub Copilot Enterprise is a version of GitHub Copilot that integrates into an organization’s knowledge bases so that it can provide more relevant and specific responses, enabling greater developer productivity.

This new offering has features that streamline code navigation and completion, which helps developers gain a deeper understanding of their codebase. “It empowers junior developers to contribute quicker, assists senior developers in handling live incidents, and aids in modernizing aging codebases by offering clear code summaries, relevant suggestions, and quick answers to queries about code behavior,” Thomas Dohmke, CEO of GitHub, wrote in a blog post.

Chat functionality integrates directly into GitHub.com, which allows developers to ask questions and receive answers that include links to relevant documentation or other existing solutions to meet their needs.

GitHub is also beta testing an integration with Bing search, which will allow developers to turn to the the internet to find information as well, such as searching for updates to frameworks.

Another feature of GitHub Copilot Enterprise is autogenerated pull request summaries and the ability to analyze the difference between the existing code and proposed changes, which will help save time in understanding the changes being made in a codebase.

GitHub has stated that GitHub Copilot Enterprise does not use companies’ data to train its models, except in the case of custom models where explicit permission has been granted.

“Personalized, natural language recommendations are now at the fingertips of all our developers at Figma,” said Tommy MacWilliam, engineering manager for Infrastructure at Figma. “Copilot Enterprise has improved collaboration across the SDLC by making it easier for our engineers to source and find information via Copilot Chat. We’re also seeing a significant increase in overall developer productivity. Our engineers are coding faster, collaborating more effectively, and building better outcomes.”