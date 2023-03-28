The intelligent productivity company JetBrains today released IntelliJ IDEA 2023.1, the latest version of its integrated development environment for Java. This release provides users with new features and improvements, including an updated UI to offer a more polished experience.

The performance enhancements provide users with accelerated startup experience and an improved commit process with background commit checks.

With IntelliJ IDEA 2023.1, customers get improvements for the new UI, which has been overhauled based on user feedback. This brings users Compact Mode to offer a more consolidated look and feel of the IDE, the option to vertically split the tool window area, a reworked Run widget, and more.

The IDE startup experience has been improved through the performance of the Scanning files to index process in smart mode. With this, the IDE’s full functionality becomes available earlier in the startup process.

IntelliJ IDEA 2023.1 also uses existing caches from previous sessions with a project and seeks out files to index. If no changes are found, the IDE will be ready. This works to reduce delays that had been caused by indexing on startup.

With background commit checks, checks are performed in the background after the user commits and before they push. The behavior of commit checks has been reworked for Git and Mercurial in order to accelerate the overall commit process.

Lastly, this release also provides navigation to security matchers from Spring controllers. This works for both security matchers to controllers and vice versa.