Adobe is reminding users that it will stop distributing and updating Flash Player after December 31, 2020.

Once the go-to choice for building web applications, Flash began to show its age during the inception of smartphone development – starting with the release of the iPhone in 2007 which did not support the technology.

In 2017, Adobe announced that it would end support since open standards such as HTML5, WebGL, and WebAssembly have continually matured over the years and serve as viable alternatives for Flash content, according to the company in a post.

Adobe will continue issuing regular Flash Player security patches, maintain OS and browser compatibility, and add features and capabilities as determined by Adobe through the end of 2020.

After that, Adobe will be removing Flash Player download pages from its site and Flash-based content will be blocked from running in Adobe Flash Player. The company does not recommend downloading the Flash Player on a third-party website since the versions are unauthorized and put the user at risk of malware and viruses.

As it gets closer to the EOL date, the number of Flash-supported browsers and operating systems may decrease so Adobe strongly encourages customers to migrate to other standards.

Uninstall instructions are available for Windows and Mac users.