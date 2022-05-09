Cloudflare announced that it is collaborating with Deno and individual core contributors of the Node.js open-source project to give developers choice when creating edge computing technology. Together they are forming the Web-interoperable Runtimes Community Group.

The goal of the group is to create a common set of standards that will enable developers to write and run code conforming to the set of standards, and easily transfer it between Cloudflare Workers, Deno, and Node.js without the needing to rewrite the application.

Currently, applications can’t easily be transferred to other environments which leads to costly architecture and wasting of resources to ensure that code continues to work and applications still run for users as they migrate to new environments.

“The future of JavaScript is Universal, the ability to move JavaScript between many environments. That future needs to be intentionally designed,” said Myles Borins, a member of the Node.js Technical Steering Committee. “Historically developers have had to rely on tacit knowledge and build tools to share code across the various JavaScript runtimes. The promise of ‘write once, run anywhere’ will only be possible with collaborative initiatives like the Web-interoperable Runtimes Community Group.”

API standards will enable developers to use the best tools or frameworks for the job, have a uniform approach to writing server-side code, and can easily move applications as technology needs change.