GitHub launched a technical preview of GitHub Copilot, a new AI pair programmer that helps developers write better code.

The tool draws context from the code that’s being worked on and suggests whole lines or entire functions to suggest alternative ways to solve problems, write tests, and explore new APIs without having to search for answers on the internet.

Users can simply write a comment describing the logic needed and GitHub Copilot will assemble the code for them.

Also, users can import a unit test package, and let GitHub Copilot suggest tests that match their implementation code.

Copilot is powered by OpenAI, which has broad knowledge of how people use code and is more capable than GPT-3 in code generation since it uses a much larger concentration of public source, according to GitHub in a blog post.

It works with many frameworks and languages, but the technical preview excels in Python, JavaScript, TypeScript, Ruby and Go.

“Whether you’re working in a new language or framework, or just learning to code, GitHub Copilot can help you find your way. Tackle a bug, or learn how to use a new framework without spending most of your time spelunking through the docs or searching the web,” GitHub wrote on the project’s site.