The team at GitLab recently announced the release of GitLab 14.9, bringing users new features such as epic to epic linking, integrated security training, a new Environments page design, and rule mode for scan result policies.

This update supports linking epics using “related,” “blocking,” or “blocked” relationships, allowing users to track and manage epic dependencies across GitLab groups. According to GitLab, this works to reduce variability and increase predictability in delivering value.

GitLab 14.9 also enables users to use rule mode when designing and editing scan result policies without the need to edit the policies YAML directly. This results in simplicity when creating and managing merge request approval rules that are triggered based on a certain threshold of vulnerabilities.

Additionally, the Deployment Approval capability is now available in the GitLab interface. This allows deployment approvers to view a pending deployment and approve or reject it right from the Environments page.

With this, there has also been an update to the Environments page. Users can now see the status of their latest deployment, the status for variable environments, and which commits have already been deployed.

In order to help data teams continuously improve their stability metrics, GitLab 14.9 also brings API support for Time to Restore Service.

Finally, with the new integrated security training functionality, developers can quickly review targeted, context-related training in order to address security issues as a part of their normal workflow.

