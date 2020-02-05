Google is continuing to try to make Google Glass a reality. The company just announced the Enterprise Edition 2 is now available to developers.

The smart glasses were first announced in 2013 with a consumer focus, but after interest quickly died down the company set its sights into making the device available to enterprises. The Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 was first introduced last May.

“Glass Enterprise Edition 2 has helped people working in logistics, manufacturing, field services and a variety of other industries do their jobs more efficiently through hands-free access to the information and tools they need to do their job. Enterprises who have deployed Glass with experiences built by our network of solution providers, have seen faster production times, improved quality, and reduced costs,” Jay Kothari, project lead for Glass, wrote in a post.

Enterprise use cases included the ability to provide access to checklists, view instructions, and send inspection photos and videos, according to Kothari.

Kothari explained that the company is now giving developers access because there has been a demand to build new enterprise solutions. In addition, Google is providing open-source applications and code samples to help developers get started.

Glass Enterprise Edition 2 is built on Android, so it’s easy for developers to work with, and for businesses to integrate the services and APIs (application programming interfaces) they already use,” Kothari wrote.