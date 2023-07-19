JetBrains is trying to make it easier for developers to produce quality code with the release of its new platform, Qodana.

Qodana is a tool that offers static code analysis and can be integrated within the CI/CD pipeline. This allows problems in code to be addressed from right within the IDE.

It currently supports over 60 languages and can be integrated with most CI pipelines, such as JetBrains TeamCity, Space, GitHub Actions, Jenkins, and GitLab CI. It also integrates with many of JetBrains’ IDEs, including IntelliJ IDEA, WebStorm, PhpStorm, PyCharm, Rider and GoLand.

According to a study by Harris Poll and the payment processing company Stripe, developers are spending an average of 42% of their time dealing with technical debt and maintainance issues. By addressing issues before they turn into technical debt, Qodana can save companies money and time.

The tool was first introduced in 2021 and has been in preview since. Now it is generally available, and a number of new features have been added since the preview period.

It now includes a vulnerability checker to identify vulnerable packages and make suggestions on how to remediate. There is also an experimental feature called Quick Fixes, which can automatically apply certain fixes.

Currently, Qodana offers a code coverage feature for Java, Kotlin, PHP, JavaScript, and TypeScript, and more features will be added in the future. This feature will help developers be more thorough in their tests, JetBrains explained.

“Since its Preview release in 2021, Qodana has garnered a positive response from users and good adoption. Valuable feedback from early adopters has been instrumental in driving significant improvements, and today we’re proud to announce its official launch,” says Kateryna Shlyakhovetska, product and team lead for Qodana. “Qodana is the only code quality platform on the market that uses inspections native to JetBrains IDEs, expanding the smartness of your JetBrains IDE to the CI server and connecting the two.”