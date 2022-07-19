The productivity tools company, JetBrains, recently announced that its complete platform for software development, Space, is now available on-premises in beta. This offering comes with Docker Compose and Kuberntetes installation options.

Space brings users an all-in-one platform that covers Git hosting, code review, CI/CD, package repositories, issue tracking, documents, and chats.

On top of this, users gain access to a remote development toolset and native integration with JetBrains IDE.

According to the company, Space is customizable and can be extended to meet the specific needs of any company in the industry. It also works to eliminate context switching by simplifying the developer’s work and leading them to focus on their tasks with minimal distractions.

JetBrains Space On-Premises for Docker Compose offers users a lightweight and simpler way to run Space On-Premises on a single Docker host. With Compose, customers can use a YAML file in order to configure the services of an application and then create and begin all of the services from the configuration with a single command.

Being able to self-host an instance of Space has been one of the most popular requests from our customers,“ said Valerie Andrianova, product marketing manager at JetBrains Space. “They need it for multiple reasons ranging from their security policies, integration needs or even regulatory requirements. We want Space to be the primary collaboration hub for them and happy to offer it On-Premises.”

Space On-Premises also operates in a Kubernetes cluster that itself can be local or remote and can be hosted On-Premises, on Amazon (EKS), Google (GKE), and Azure (AKS). Kubernetes then defines the system context for Space-on premises in order to achieve a repeatable Space experience in any environment controlled by the user.

Space On-Premises beta comes with a license that is valid until Jan 31, 2023 at no extra charge. Most of the Space features that don’t require hosting on JetBrains’ side are automatically available in Space On-Premises.