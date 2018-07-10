Imaging company LEAD Technologies has announced LEADTOOLS Cloud Services. The new solution aims to provide developers with a high-powered, scalable, and lightweight Web API hosted on Microsoft Azure for adding advanced LEADTOOLS recognition and document conversion capabilities into their applications.
“Extensive collaboration with the Microsoft Azure team, originating at Microsoft Build 2017, has paved the way for this release,” said Rich Little, president of LEAD Technologies. “We look forward to seeing existing and new customers, across all verticals, leverage these services to optimize and expand their unique offerings.”
The imaging capabilities provided by this new offering including OCR, document conversion, barcode recognition, and check recognition. According to the company, these new offerings will help expand popular LEADTOOLS technologies into new markets and customer bases.
The API is designed with very minimal requirements, enabling developers to use the API key to make JSON requests from any programming language. It also allows a wider variety of tools and IDE to be used, such as Visual Studio Code, Sublime, and Notepad++.
“Microsoft Azure offers a broad range of services to create a variety of applications,” stated Shawn Nandi, senior director of strategy and partner for Azure at Microsoft. “The launch of LEADTOOLS Cloud Services will provide a great option for developers looking to leverage imaging and recognition technology in their Azure applications.”