Coursera and Microsoft are partnering to offer four new Professional Certificate courses designed for entry-level tech job seekers.

The four courses include:

The first three courses are available now, and the project management certificate is open for pre-enrollment and will launch this summer.

They add to Microsoft’s existing lineup of entry-level Professional Certificates that are available on Coursera, such as its Cybersecurity Analyst course and its Data Engineering Associate course.

“We’re excited that Microsoft is expanding its portfolio on Coursera as part of our shared efforts to increase equitable access to digital skilling opportunities,” said Marni Baker Stein, chief content officer at Coursera. “This collaboration will empower individuals globally, particularly those aspiring to break into the tech industry, with critical skills to thrive in today’s digital economy.”

The companies have also partnered with Women in Cloud to launch a scholarship program: Universal Access to Microsoft Skills Scholarship. According to Coursera, this program will provide 5,000 recipients full access to all of Microsoft’s Specializations and Professional Certificates on the site, which is a $6000 value per recipient.

The scholarships are available to everyone, and women and marginalized communities will receive priority, Coursera explained.

“Our collaboration with Coursera provides more options for learners to start or switch their careers by making these courses and skills accessible for people of all backgrounds,” said Elisa Graceffo, general manager of Worldwide Learning Technical Content at Microsoft. “These programs are a testament to Microsoft’s commitment to providing learners with the skills that not just enhance their careers but also fill skill gaps in the industry.”