Netlify, the modern web development platform, today announced the first cohort of its fund that was set up to support the early-stage companies that are driving the modern web forward by arming developer teams with Jamstack-based tooling and practices, the Jamstack Innovation Fund.

According to the company, each of the startups that Netlify has invested in offers a one-of-a-kind technology that works to build the best development experience for the web.

These companies include Chiselstrike, a prototype-to-production data platform; Clerk, an authentication service purpose-built for Jamstack; Clutch, a Jamstack solution for smaller modern businesses; Convex, a global state management platform; Deno, a modern JavaScript and TypeScript runtime; Everfund, a developer-first nonprofit tool to construct custom fundraising systems; NuxtLabs, an open-source framework for Vue.js; Snaplet, a tool for Postgre databases; TakeShape, a GraphQL API mesh; and Tigris Data, a zero-ops backend for both web and mobile applications.

The overall goal of the Jamstack Innovation Fund is to invest $10 million in the global, diverse Jamstack ecosystem.

Netlify provides startups with a $100,000 investment as well as a free startup program that grants access to advisory from industry leaders, product and integration support, and exposure to the full Jamstack community.

“The reception of our fund and program has been better than we could have ever hoped for. The quality of the first batch is outstanding and consists of the most promising new startups of the jamstack ecosystem” said Chris Bach, co-founder and chief strategy and chief creative officer at Netlify. “We’re delighted to support these inventive companies that are shaping the future of the modern web. When the ecosystem wins, we all win.”

Click here to apply for the next round of the Jamstack Innovation Fund.