Hoppscotch is an open source API development platform intended as an alternative to tools like Postman and Insomnia.

It features a minimalistic UI design with customizable theming, such as a distraction-free mode.

Hoppscotch can be used as a cloud-hosted web app, a self-hosted desktop app, or run through the command line.

One of the key components of Hoppscotch is Collections, which help keep API requests organized. Collections are stored in Workspaces, which can be either personal or for team use, and users can create an unlimited number of workspaces.

Collaboration features enable teams to design, develop, and test API together. The tool allows for an unlimited number of teams, shared collections, and team members to be created, and also offers role-based access control and cloud sync.

Other key features include a Proxy Mode, data synchronization across devices, the ability to create post-request tests, bulk edit, and more.

The project currently has over 60K stars on GitHub and was a trending project this week. The most recent release was in June, and it added features like the ability to connect the Hoppscotch CLI to an API client, the ability to add client certificates on the desktop app, and custom banners so that admins can share important announcements with the team.

Read about other recent Open-Source Projects of the Week: