Earlier this week, the Eclipse Foundation announced the release of the Theia IDE, which is an open source IDE based on the Theia platform.

“The release of Theia IDE represents a new milestone in the world of open source development tools,” said Mike Milinkovich, executive director for the Eclipse Foundation. “By combining flexibility, innovation, and openness, Theia IDE empowers developers to fully customise and control their coding environments, ultimately driving greater productivity and creativity. We’re excited to see how this tool will shape the future of software development.”

It offers compatibility with the VS Code extension ecosystem and works with over 3,000 extensions.

According to the project’s website, the IDE supports almost every language, including Python, Java, JavaScript, and C++.

Other features include an adaptable toolbar, detachable views, and remote development support. In a future release it will also add a live collaboration mode.

The Theia project itself was started in 2017 with a focus on building a vendor-neutral platform for creating web-based tools and IDEs. In 2021, Theia IDE (then called Theia Blueprint) was first announced, and its first beta release was in December 2023.

“Its journey from a blueprint to a full IDE demonstrates the power of community collaboration and the endless possibilities of open-source innovation. The Theia IDE story has just begun. In this very short time frame, we observe new innovative features emerging such as a new approach to collaborative editing or integrations of tailored and open source AI models,” Jonas Helming, Maximilian Koegel and Philip Langer, co-leaders of EclipseSource, wrote in a blog post.

