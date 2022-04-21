The observability company New Relic today announced an update to its fully managed tracing solution, New Relic Infinite Tracing. This update offers two new innovations in order to help engineering teams globally.

Front-end and full-stack developers now have the ability to analyze distributed traces generated by browser, mobile, and serverless applications as well as their back-end services for full-stack visibility.

Additionally, customers based in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australia can use in-region trace observers in order to access the capability at low cloud egress costs while also meeting region-specific compliance requirements.

These capabilities are included with the all-in-one New Relic observability platform, meaning that this update is available to current users on Pro and Enterprise plans for no additional charge.

New Relic Infinite Tracing works to tackle the complexities that come with switching from monoliths to microservices by delivering a tail-based sampling solution that allows users to send all of their trace data and then decide which traces to retain after all spans have been analyzed.

“I am proud that we continue to deliver for our customers with more options and capabilities for Infinite Tracing,” said Alex Kroman, SVP and product GM, observability at New Relic. “By expanding the service to new regions and supporting tail-based sampling for browser, mobile, and serverless traces — in addition to application traces — we are helping our customers around the world to quickly and cost-effectively isolate failures and performance issues, enabling them to consistently deliver world-class customer experiences.”