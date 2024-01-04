A number of companies have announced major changes to their executive leadership last month. Here are a couple of highlights:

Ashan Willy joins New Relic as CEO

Willy’s appointment came into effect on December 4, 2023. He brings with him 25 years of experience in go-to-market, engineering, product management, and global strategy and planning. Previously he was CEO of the security company Proofpoint, and prior to that he held leadership roles at Webex, Juniper, Polycom, and Cisco.

This follows the company’s acquisition in November by an investor group that was led by Francisco Partners and TPG.

Securiti hires Jack Berkowitz as chief data officer

In this role, Berkowitz will work to expand the company’s market and product capabilities in the areas of data, AI, and security.

He previously was chief data officer at ADP, and before that he held leadership roles at Oracle, Attivio (which was acquired by ServiceNow), and Siderean Software (which was acquired by OpenText).

“As the former CDO of the Fortune 500 company with highly valuable global data, Jack brings unparalleled insights, experience and vision on how to safely use data and AI across the hybrid multicloud, ” said Rehan Jalil, CEO of Securiti. “His visionary approach to data and AI is in harmony with our mission to enable enterprises to safely harness the incredible power of data, AI and the cloud by controlling the complex governance, security, compliance and privacy risks.”

Don MacLennan is LastPass’ new chief product officer

As CPO, MacLennan will lead product strategy, product management, user experience design, and product operations.

He was previously the SVP of engineering and product at the email security company Barracuda. Before that he had roles at McAfee, RSA, and AVG.

“We are at a critical point in the security industry, as the future of passwords evolves into a passwordless future,” said MacLennan. “I’m thrilled to join LastPass to help accelerate the development of the LastPass product.”

Formstack brings on former CEO of Sauce Labs as its new CEO

Aled Miles will be driving the next stage of growth for the SaaS company.

Previously he held leadership roles at Sauce Labs, TeleSign, and Symantec, and has served on the boards of Whispir, Sapien Cyber, and IoTium. Since 2020 he has also been the Welsh Government Envoy to the United States.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to lead a purposeful company focused on automating repetitive work with easy-to-use solutions. Digitizing what matters to save time and money for individuals and enterprises is a top priority,” Miles said. “Formstack has positive financial momentum and an incredibly talented team. I’m excited to help unlock the next chapter of growth for this great organization.”