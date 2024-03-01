A number of companies have announced major changes to their executive leadership this month. Here are a couple of the moves across the industry this past month.

Dana Lawson promoted to CTO at Netlify

Lawson joined the company in 2021 as the senior vice president of engineering. Prior to that, she was vice president of engineering at GitHub, director of engineering at Heptio, and director of engineering at New Relic.

“It’s been an incredible journey and a wild ride, and I feel extremely humbled and grateful for this opportunity! Being a woman and veteran in this position is rare, and I’m proud to be among the few who can hopefully inspire more diversity in tech leadership,” she said.

Bill Connor named president and CEO of Jitterbit

He brings with him three decades of leadership experience at technology companies, such as CEO roles at Entrust and SonicWall. In addition to being named CEO, Connor will also join the company’s board.

He is replacing George Gallegos, who was the CEO of the company since 2011.

Digital.ai appoints Keith Stewart as chief customer officer

As chief customer officer, he will be responsible for managing sales engineers, professional services, and customer support.

He recently worked at several different startups, helping to lead the customer facing teams. Prior to that he worked at IBM for over 12 years, in roles such as Global Solution Sales Leader for Watson IoT, European Business Unit Executive for Smarter Infrastructure, and Services Manager for EMEA Financial Services.

Mark Pavlick moves up to chief operating officer position at Network to Code

Previously he held the role of senior vice president of services at the company since 2022.

He brings with him leadership experience from companies such as Bishop Fox, Rizing HCM, DXC Technology, and Hewlett-Packard.

“I believe we are in our next phase of transformation and growth, and I am excited to expand my role at Network to Code,” said Pavlick. “We have a solid team with excellent leaders who continue to put our employees and customers top of mind. Our continued focus will be creating value for our customers who trust us to partner with them on their automation journey.”

Building design company Graphisoft gets new CEO: Daniel Csillag

Csillag has spent his career working for companies that make software for the construction industry. He spent the last two years as chief revenue officer of Thinkproject, which is a construction and asset management company, and before that he had been part of the German construction industry software company Nemetschek Group (which owns Graphisoft) from 2017 to 2022 as CEO of Nevaris and General Manager of Bluebeam.

The previous CEO of Graphisoft, Huw Roberts, left by “mutual agreement.”

“I’m excited to join Graphisoft and a team that has already provided such a great foundation to build upon,” said Csillag. “I look forward to strengthening our innovative portfolio and delivering value to our customers around the globe.”

Honeycomb makes Graham Siener its new VP of Product

He was previously chief product officer at Pivotal Labs and VP of product for VMware Tanzu. Since 2022, he has been working to mentor and guide startups on product market fit.

At Honeycomb, Siener’s goal will be to work closely with research and development and improve the ways the company builds products.

Aaron Feigin named chief marketing officer at ArmorCode

Feigin has over 25 years of experience running communications for tech companies, including Sumo Logic, VMware, and Borland.

His appointment is one of several new appointments at ArmorCode, including Karthik Swarnam as chief security and trust officer, Habibeh Deyhim as head of customer success, Kerrinjeet Gambhir (KJ) as VP of channel partners, and Erika B. Ortiz as head of human resources.