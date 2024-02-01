A number of companies have announced major changes to their executive leadership this month. Here are a couple of the moves across the industry this past month.

Apollo GraphQL makes two changes to executive leadership team

Aditya Phadke is being brought on as chief customer officer and Rob Brazier as VP of product. Phadke is joining from Atlassian, while Brazier comes from Grammarly.

“We are expanding our executive team to better service our customers and meet demands for their long-term growth and success,” said Geoff Schmidt, CEO and co-founder of Apollo GraphQL. “Aditya brings a track record of nurturing customer relationships and Rob brings years of developer platform success and expertise. Both make ideal additions to the Apollo GraphQL leadership team to help developers build the next generation of applications and deliver profound, efficient, and meaningful user experiences.”

Claire Vo is appointed new chief product officer at LaunchDarkly

Vo will lead the engineering, product management, and design teams, and her goal is to enable the company to “usher in the next frontier of DevOps and help companies build better software.”

Previously, Vo was the chief product officer at healthtech company Color and before that she founded and was CEO of Experiment Engine, which was acquired by Optimizely, where she served as chief product officer after the acquisition.

Kirill Skrygan steps up as JetBrains CEO

Skrygan has been at JetBrains since 2010, most recently leading the IntelliJ department at the company. Skrygan replaces Maxim Shafirov, who has been at the company since 2002.

He says that going forward, supporting and growing Kotlin and The Kotlin Foundation will be a big goal for the company.

“For 22 years, I have been privileged to work with some of the most wonderful, intelligent, and above all, caring people,” said Shafirov. “Now, looking forward, I feel proud and empowered to see the company I have helped build, set even more ambitious goals, and people accepting the challenges ahead and growing professionally, while remaining vivid and caring both about what they do, and about each other.”

Paddy Srinivasan named CEO of DigitalOcean

Srinivasan is taking over from Yancey Spruill, who has been CEO since 2019, during which time the company went public. Srinivasan will officially start in the role on February 12, 2024 and will also join the Board of Directors.

Previously, he was CEO of GoTo, which provides communication software, and before that he was general manager of data and machine learning platform services for the Alexa AI at Amazon.

We are thrilled to welcome Paddy to DigitalOcean,” said Warren Adelman, executive chairman of DigitalOcean’s Board of Directors. “Paddy’s entire career has centered on providing simple, powerful, and scalable technology solutions. His extensive product-led growth experience and proven technical leadership will enable us to execute our strategic initiatives and propel DigitalOcean to expand its large and loyal customer base while increasing the value we provide those customers, further cementing the company’s position as the go-to cloud provider for developers at the world’s most innovative startups and growing businesses.”

ActiveState hires Stephen Baker as new CEO

With over 25 years of experience in the industry, Baker was formerly the director of generative AI and machine learning at AWS. He will bring forth this experience to lead the future of open source integration at Active State.

Bart Copeland, the previous CEO of ActiveState, will step down as CEO but still remain on the board of directors.

Steve Shillingsburg is Sonar Software’s new CTO

In this role, Shillingsburg will be responsible for overseeing the company’s technology strategy and lead development of new products. He has over 20 years of experience guiding software companies through various stages, including emergence, product launches, acquisitions, and divestitures.

He previously held CTO roles at Supplier.io and SkillSurvey, and also worked for Brightly Software, PeopleFluent, Certara, and Thomson Reuters earlier in his career.