A number of companies have announced major changes to their executive leadership last month. Here are a couple of the moves across the industry this past month.

Commvault names Pranay Ahlawat as chief technology and AI officer

Ahlawat will oversee the company’s product vision and development life cycle as they embrace more AI technologies.

Previously he was associate director of Enterprise Software & Cloud at Boston Consulting Group, where he spent over nine years of his career at.

“Pranay brings a wealth of industry expertise on how AI is evolving and revolutionizing business operations,” said Rajiv Kottomtharayil, chief product officer at Commvault, who Ahlawat will be reporting to. “Commvault is excited to leverage his industry knowledge to transform our approach to AI, building advanced solutions that enhance our Data Management and Cyber Recovery Platform.”

David Smith appointed new CTO of UserTesting

He will work on scaling the company’s technology infrastructure as it expands into new markets, the company said in a press release. Smith is replacing the previous CTO, Kaj van de Loo, who will be transitioning into the role of Chief Innovation Officer, which is a new role at the company.

Smith previously held tech leadership roles at R1 RCM, VisitPay, Zapproved, Wolters Kluwer, ACTIVE Network, and ServiceU Corporation.

Ex-Google VP of Engineering, Melody Meckfessel, joins Jasper AI as CTO

Meckfessel spent 10+ years at Google, overseeing engineering teams in Core Infrastructure, Search, and DevOps. She also co-founded and was CEO of the data visualization company Observable.

“I am honored to join Jasper as Chief Technology Officer”, she said. “Jasper stands at the forefront of AI solutions, and I am excited to lead our efforts in shaping the future of enterprise AI with our customers by bringing more creativity and productivity to their businesses. Together with our talented team, we will continue to push boundaries, shaping the future of work for marketing and redefining how businesses operate.”

Kyndryl names Kim Basile as new CIO

She is replacing Michael Bradshaw, who will now be leading the company’s Applications, Data, and AI practices as a senior vice president. Basile brings decades of experience, including 21 years spent at Lockheed Martin, as well as information leadership roles at Leidos and Vanguard.

In addition, the company announced the appointment of Nicolas Sekkaki as Practice Leader for Cloud. He was previously in the role Bradshaw is stepping into.

“Each of these appointments align well with our strategy, market demand and secular trends. They will help us accelerate our growth and support our customers now and for the long-term,” said Martin Schroeter, Chairman and CEO of Kyndryl.

