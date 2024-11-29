A number of companies have announced major changes to their executive leadership last month. Here are a couple of the moves across the industry this past month.

Bill Welch joins Sysdig as CEO

He will lead the company’s growth into the cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) market, building on his experience from previous senior executive roles at Duo Security, Zscaler, Symantec, and Talkdesk.

While he was the COO of Zscaler he led the company through its IPO, and while at Duo Security he was involved in a $2.35 billion merger with Cisco.

The previous CEO, Suresh Vasudevan, will remain working closely with the company during the transition and will also serve as an independent adviser on the company’s board.

UserTesting appoints Nikki Morello as chief transformation officer

This is a newly created role that oversees the People organization, the Generative AI process transformation team, and the Program Management Office. Morello will drive cross-functional initiatives across these teams.

She has over 15 years of experience spanning HR, operations, and transformation, most recently as SVP of transformation and business operations of Sinch. She joined Sinch through its acquisition of Mailgun earlier this year, where she was COO.

Typeform welcomes Jay Choi as its new CEO

Jay Choi has several decades of experience scaling SaaS organizations, with special expertise in product, go-to-market, and operations.

He has been on Typeform’s board since last February, and previously was chief product officer at Glia and chief product officer and general manager of Qualtrics.

The previous CEO, Joaquim Lechà, will remain on board through the beginning of next year as an advisor.

Bugcrowd names Trey Ford as CISO for the Americas

Ford joins Bugcrowd after a security career spanning over 25 years where he held leadership roles at companies like Deepwatch, Vista Equity Partners, Salesforce, and Black Hat. He has also been on Bugcrowd’s advisory board for at least 10 years.

“I’m really looking forward to joining this amazing Bugcrowd team and this fast-growing, dynamic organization that continues to execute on its compelling vision for the future of cybersecurity, based on the ingenuity of the crowd,” Ford said. “I’ve always believed in taking a hands-on approach to building, breaking, and deconstructing security problems to first principles — I intend to continue applying that same mindset here at Bugcrowd.”

Jay Parikh joins Microsoft’s senior leadership team

Parikh was vice president and global head of engineering for Meta for over a decade before most recently leading Lacework as CEO prior to its acquisition by Fortinet this summer.

While Microsoft hasn’t revealed what Parikh will be working on specifically, CEO Satya Nadella noted that “he has an impressive track record, with a unique combination of experiences building and scaling technical teams that serve both commercial customers and consumers. His deep connections across the start-up and VC ecosystems, coupled with his leadership roles at Akamai and Ning, will bring valuable perspective to Microsoft.”

PagerDuty announces two new executive appointments

Rukmini Reddy will be the company’s new senior vice president of engineering and Pritesh Parekh will be the company’s new chief information security officer.

Reddy was previously Slack’s SVP of Engineering, Platform, and brings with her a decade of experience in tech leadership roles. Meanwhile, Parekh has previously held technology leadership positions at Delphix, Dell, Zuora, and ServiceNow, spanning a 20+ year career.

“PagerDuty has distinguished itself as an innovative company at the forefront of engineering and security,” said Jennifer Tejada, chairperson and CEO of PagerDuty. “Rukmini and Pritesh will play critical roles in building on that strong history. Their combined leadership, expertise, and forward-looking approach will be instrumental for customers as PagerDuty continues to scale our business and drive the next phase of growth.”

Cohesity names Vasu Murthy as SVP and chief product officer

His 25+ years of expertise will be leveraged to drive Cohesity’s AI-powered data security portfolio. According to Cohesity, Murthy has successfully led software launches at several different companies and his specialties are in driving rapid growth and managing multi-product scaling efforts.

Most recently, he was VP of products for Rubrik, and before that, was VP of products for the analytics platform at Oracle.

“Vasu’s strong experience supporting organizations through significant growth and transformational change with a customer-first mindset, as well as his deep domain expertise, made him the perfect fit for Cohesity,” said Sanjay Poonen, president and CEO of Cohesity. “Vasu has consistently delivered exceptional results in his past experiences, shaping product portfolios to meet customer needs while driving business evolution and transformation. His data protection, security, and analytics expertise will help us further extend our innovations as we enter a new era of Cohesity in the coming years.”