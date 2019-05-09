The Red Hat Summit is taking place in Boston this week, and while Red Hat has used the event to announce a number of new updates, several other companies are also announcing expanded Red Hat offerings as well. Here are a few of the highlights:

Red Hat furthers partnership with NVIDIA

Red Hat has strengthened its partnership with NVIDIA to further accelerate adoption of AI, machine learning, and data analytics workloads. The companies announced that they are launching an early access program for interested customers.

According to Red Hat, by combining its open source solutions with NVIDIA’s GPU hardware, CUDA-X acceleration libraries, and NGC container registry, the companies will be able to demonstrate new capabilities for running GPU-accelerated workloads on hybrid clouds.

“Technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning are fundamentally changing the way we do business; however, enterprises are still facing challenges related to compatibility and support for these workloads,” said Chris Wright, chief technology officer at Red Hat. “Through our work with NVIDIA, we are combining leading hardware and software to deliver solutions to address these challenges and help lay the foundation for data-driven innovation to thrive.”

TrilioVault for Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat Hyperconverged for Virtualization

Trilio has extended its TrilioVault platform to support Red Hat’s hyperconverged infrastructure. This will provide Red Hat customers with “application-aware, point-in-time recovery,” Trilio explained.

This new extension of its platform offers incremental backup of single or multi-VM workloads, one-click restores, and optimized management.

“As our customers expand their operational deployments of next-generation hyperconverged infrastructure solutions toward more business-critical use cases, they also need to efficiently back up and secure their data,” says Ranga Rangachari, vice president and general manager, Storage and Hyperconverged Infrastructure at Red Hat. “Trilio’s support of Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Virtualization offers customers a data protection solution that can support their architecture and data protection requirements.”

Instana launches Agent Operator for DevOps teams

Instana has launched Agent Operator to make it easier for DevOps teams to manage orchestrated applications. This new option for deployment will give users increased flexibility, Instana explained.

Agent Operator can also be run as its own container, host process, or microservice.

“The Instana Operator makes it easier and more efficient for companies to deploy and operate their microservice applications,” said Pete Abrams, co-founder and COO of Instana. “Instana’s ability to deploy monitoring agents as Operators on Red Hat OpenShift allows DevOps teams to leverage Instana’s ability to automate monitoring configuration and application root cause analysis on top of OpenShift, the industry’s most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform.”

MemSQL launches its Kubernetes Operator

MemSQL has launched an Operator for Kubernetes to make it easier for users to orchestrate MemSQL with Kubernetes. The MemSQL Kubernetes Operator will enable customers to instantly deploy and scale MemSQL clusters. They will be able to define cluster sizes, assign memory and CPUs, set redundancy levels, and choose storage sizes.

The company also announced that MemSQL has achieved Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification.

MariaDB Kubernetes Operator now available in the Red Hat Container Catalog

MariaDB Kubernetes Operator is now available in the Red Hat Container Catalog. The Operator allows customers to deploy MariaDB in a Kubernetes environment.

“The adoption of Kubernetes across major cloud providers allows for multi-cloud deployments and reduces the risk from lock-in. Kubernetes offers operational agility and the ability to more seamlessly scale up and down,” said Saravana Krishnamurthy, the VP of product management in Cloud and Analytics at MariaDB Corporation. “The MariaDB Kubernetes Operator, now with Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification, lets our customers more quickly deploy and manage MariaDB Platform in the cloud, and it is a critical component of MariaDB’s upcoming public cloud service, SkySQL. With nearly a quarter of our customers running MariaDB in the cloud today, we are committed to ensuring their success across cloud platforms.”

The MariaDB Operator can be accessed by Red Hat OpenShift customers. According to MariaDB, the company is working with companies in the banking, retail, telecommunications, supply chain management, and broadcast industries to test the MariaDB Operator in their environments.

Portworx Enterprise Operator now available on OperatorHub

Storage company Portworx has made its Portworx Enterprise Operator available on OperatorHub. This will enable organizations to install, configure, and upgrade their Portworx Enterprise platform the Red Hat OpenShift Certified Operator.

According to Portworx, this release will enable customers to realize the benefits of both Portworx Enterprise and Red Hat OpenShift. System administrators will also be freed up to focus on tasks that add value to the business.

“Today’s enterprises need a cloud-native storage and data management solution that can keep pace with the volume of their applications and customer demand for new products and services,” said Murli Thirumale, CEO and cofounder of Portworx. “Our expanding relationship as a Red Hat technology partner with Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification demonstrates our ability to help enterprises run and manage mission-critical stateful applications and high performance data workloads on OpenShift. Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, and we look forward to serving our joint customers through this collaboration.”