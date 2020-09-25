A survey by Algorithmia found that a majority of IT leaders are planning to increase their AI/ML initiatives as a result of the pandemic, and realize that those initiatives should have been a higher priority for their organizations all along.

While 54% of IT leaders responded that their AI/ML projects were focused on financial analysis and consumer insight prior to the pandemic, now 59% of leaders said that AI/ML projects will be focused on cost optimization at 59%, and customer experience at 58%.

The most important AI/ML-related job skills coming out of the pandemic are going to be security (69%), data management (64%) and systems integration (62%).

The full report is available here.

Developers will get new Google Play Console on November 2nd

The old Play Console will be discontinued on November 2, 2020 and developers logging in will automatically be directed to the new Play Console when they log into their account.

The releases area of navigation has been reorganized with production now at the top level and all tracks have been grouped together.

Speed and performance on different browsers have increased, and Google made UI tweaks such as making text boxes resizable, introducing unread notices for messages, and refining headers on mobile so they use space more efficiently.

The full list of changes is available here.

PostgreSQL 13 released

PostgreSQL 13 includes significant improvements to its indexing and lookup system that benefit large databases, including space savings and performance gains for indexes, faster response times for queries that use aggregates or partitions, and better query planning when using enhanced statistics.

“PostgreSQL 13 showcases the collaboration and dedication of our global community in furthering the abilities of the world’s most advanced open source relational database,” said Peter Eisentraut, a PostgreSQL core team member. “The innovations that each release brings along with its reputation for reliability and stability is the reason why more people choose to use PostgreSQL for their applications.”

Additional details on the new release are available here.

GitHub Enterprise Server 2.22 now available

The new release includes enterprise features such as centralized self-hosted runners, runner groups to manage access controls, and custom workflow templates.

“From GitHub Apps to security, we’ve made a host of changes to make it easier to run GitHub Enterprise Server for organizations of any size,” GitHub wrote in a blog post that has all the details on the new release.

Also customers using cluster deployments can now configure a passive replica for easier disaster recovery.

Dynatrace launches partner competency program

The program helps organizations identify partners with a proven track record of using Dynatrace’s Software Intelligence Platform to accelerate their customers’ digital transformation, according to the company.

After attaining competency, partners can achieve additional competencies with their expertise in AIOps, DevOps, cloud, ITSM and ITOM, and more.

To attain each Dynatrace Competency, partners undergo thorough training and evaluation. Additional details are available here.