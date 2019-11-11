Altibase has announced that it has created a new hybrid partitioned table. This will help data scientists more effectively and efficiently sort data and store it in corresponding storage locations. This enhances performance when a table needs to process large sets of data.

According to Altibase, hot data (frequently used) and cold data (not frequently used) are often mixed together in a table. This creates challenges when handling data of various attributes. Hybrid partitioned tables can help deal with those challenges.

Workato raises $70 million in Series C funding

Automation platform provider Workato has announced that it has raised $70 million in Series C funding. This will allow it to further accelerate its position as an enterprise automation provider.

The funding round was led by Redpoint Ventures. Norwest Venture Partners, Geodesic Capital, Battery Ventures, and Storm Ventures also participated. This round brings Workato’s total funding to $111 million.

Five9 creates App Marketplace

Five9 has announced that it has created its own App Marketplace. According to the company, it has more than doubled its partner community in the past year.

The Five9 App Marketplace spans 10 categories, such as AI, compliance, and CRM.

“From day one, Five9 has passionately focused on delivering extraordinary experiences for our customers. A key part of achieving this is the delivery of a comprehensive contact center solution. Our partners play a critical role in our ability to meet and exceed the needs of our customers. I’m excited to highlight the expanded partner community and App Marketplace on Five9.com that will make it easier for our customers to discover these solutions deeply integrated with Five9,” said Dan Burkland, president of Five9.