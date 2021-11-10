Allstacks today announced the release of a live dashboard with valuable industry benchmark data from software engineer teams for free on its website. This allows any organization to access real-time, actionable data in order to achieve continuous improvement goals by comparing the progress of its own software teams.

With this, software teams can become more transparent and predictable by de-risking their development and defining their milestones that map to customer value. As a result of this benchmark data, software development becomes better, more efficient, and more transparent within development teams and company stakeholders.

This benchmark data is the first release of a strategy to put the engineering team in a better position to take a seat in the boardroom to help drive predictable customer value and business outcomes.

IBM to add new NLP enhancements to Watson Discovery

IBM today announced additional natural language processing (NLP) enhancements planned for IBM Watson Discovery. These updates are designed to assist business users in industries such as financial services, insurance, and legal services in providing better customer care and accelerating business processes by uncovering insights and synthesizing information from complex documents.

These new planned features for Watson Discovery were created to make it easier for users to quickly customize the underlying NLP models on the unique language of their business. In addition, these updates come as a part of a pipeline of developments stemming from IBM Research.

Workato raises $200 million in Series E

Workato today announced $200 million Series E funding led by Battery Ventures, with equal participation from Insight Partners, Altimeter Capital, and Tiger Global. In addition, Geodesic Capital and Redpoint Ventures also participated in this financing round. With this, Workato is now valued at $5.7 billion.

These additional funds come at a time of rapid growth for Workato and the automation industry as a whole. This influx of financing will go towards expanding Workato’s EMEA customer success team and senior leadership, holding the first conference in Europe, setting up a customer advisory board in Europe, and expanding its ecosystem of partners.

In addition, this investment will also be used globally to further accelerate the organization’s product roadmap and leadership in enterprise automation, as well as continuing to drive the integration-led automation movement.

Dynatrace releases security gates for assessing software releases

Today, Dynatrace announced that its platform now includes security gates, allowing DevSecOps teams to automatically assess each new software release to ensure that only secure code is able to move through the delivery pipeline. These security gates are powered by the platform’s automatic and intelligent observability and help teams know that code is secure as it progresses from preproduction to production.

With this update, users can now leverage Dynatrace’s automation and intelligence, along with the observability data that is already flowing through the platform, to automatically detect, access, and manage vulnerabilities in real time.

For additional information on these security enhancements, visit here.