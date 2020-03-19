Google has released the second developer preview of its upcoming operating system. Android 11 Preview 2 is for developers only and includes a 5G state API to let users quickly check whether the user is currently on a 5G radio or non-standalone network, hinge angles for foldables, call screening service improvements, and new controls in the Neural Networks API.

New security features include foreground service types for cameras and microphones and scoped storage updates to better protect apps and user data located on external storage.

Additional details on what’s new in the release are available here.

Eclipse 4.15

The Eclipse SDK project is part of the Eclipse 2020-03 release and it includes new features and APIs in the platform and Equinox, as well as new features for Java developers and plug-in developers.

The company mentioned that Windows 10 Defender significantly slows down Eclipse and a workaround to this problem is to add Eclipse root directory to Windows 10 Defender’s exclusion list, detailed steps are shared here. The problem has been reported to Microsoft.

Full details on the new release are available here.

Apache Samza 1.4 released

Apache Samza 1.4 has been released with Improvements regarding management and monitoring of local state, improvements to the Samza SQL API, and a new system producer for Azure blob storage.

Samza provides support for large-scale stateful stream processing at companies such as LinkedIn, Slack, and Redfin, and many others.

Apache mentioned that if an application is being upgraded to Samza 1.4, the samza-autoscaling module is no longer supported, and the module has been removed.

Additional details on the new release are available here.

OverOps integrates with SonarQube

OverOps announced integration with SonarQube to enhance pre-production quality gates and to support shift-left initiatives.

The new plugin allows mutual customers to leverage combined static and runtime analysis to detect code issues before they get into production.

“In today’s software delivery landscape, quality and development velocity are frequently at odds, and the stakes for errors in production have never been higher,” said Krish Subramanian, the chief analyst at Rishidot Research. “Static and dynamic analysis are both essential to an effective shift left strategy and to preventing major outages. The combination of products like OverOps and SonarQube in a CI/CD environment is a powerful way to ensure both quality and speed simultaneously.”

More details are available here.